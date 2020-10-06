WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG) dropped 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.49 and last traded at $51.53. Approximately 5,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.56.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.