WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $86.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $87.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

