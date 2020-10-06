Wpp Plc (WPP) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.66 on November 6th

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.6594 per share by the business services provider on Friday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.
WPP has raised its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years. WPP has a payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WPP to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.
NYSE:WPP opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WPP has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $70.80.
About WPP
WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.
