Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WMGI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Wright Medical Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wright Medical Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.63.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WMGI opened at $30.52 on Friday. Wright Medical Group has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $104,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tim Lanier sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $28,644.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,947 shares of company stock valued at $179,289 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,343,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $366,840,000 after purchasing an additional 85,527 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,184,714 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,650,000 after purchasing an additional 817,004 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,081,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,597,000 after purchasing an additional 291,295 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,722,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,643 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,454,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,082 shares during the period.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.