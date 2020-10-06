WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WSFS. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.33. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. Analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 22,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

