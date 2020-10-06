X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) Trading 1.8% Higher

X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.70 and last traded at $34.65. 19,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 52,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.40% of X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

