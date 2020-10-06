Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.75 and last traded at $38.70. Approximately 381,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 424,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.63.

XNCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Xencor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. The business had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xencor by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xencor in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Xencor by 2,695.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 391,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 377,435 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Xencor by 112.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter.

About Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

