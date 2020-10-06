Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Holdings Decreased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,329 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 67.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,157,951 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $713,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,343 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Xilinx by 87.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $364,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,648 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in Xilinx by 343.0% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,215,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $172,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 50.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $331,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Xilinx by 20.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,871,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $379,715,000 after acquiring an additional 816,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $450,585.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,710.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $197,942.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,094.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,267. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $103.94. 1,386,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,032. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $112.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.27. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.10.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

