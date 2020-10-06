XPeng Inc.’s (NYSE:XPEV) Quiet Period To End on October 6th

XPeng’s (NYSE:XPEV) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, October 6th. XPeng had issued 99,733,334 shares in its public offering on August 27th. The total size of the offering was $1,496,000,010 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPEV. Bank of America began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. XPeng has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $25.00.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart electric vehicles (EVs) in China. It offers the G3 SUV and a four-door sports sedan the P7, as well as autonomous driving software system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

