YouGov Plc (LON:YOU) Declares Dividend of GBX 5

YouGov Plc (LON:YOU) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Monday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from YouGov’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

YOU traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 935 ($12.22). 837,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,783. YouGov has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 874.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 751.74. The company has a market capitalization of $976.28 million and a P/E ratio of 66.31.

Get YouGov alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YOU shares. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of YouGov to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on YouGov from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of YouGov in a report on Friday, July 31st.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.