Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) will announce $40.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.05 million and the lowest is $39.36 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $50.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $157.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $156.57 million to $158.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $164.94 million, with estimates ranging from $158.66 million to $171.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 67.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.94 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DSX shares. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 6,118,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 795,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 479.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,579 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 135,367 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,486,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 125,456 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 60,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSX remained flat at $$1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,150. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $137.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

