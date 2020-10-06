Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Will Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34. Dollar General reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year earnings of $10.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $10.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $10.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dollar General.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.62.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $2,831,384.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,717,000 after acquiring an additional 45,463 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Dollar General by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dollar General by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,391,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,204,000 after purchasing an additional 174,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,313,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,284,000 after purchasing an additional 101,488 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General stock traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $211.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,591. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.95. Dollar General has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $213.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.