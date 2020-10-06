Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Gevo posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Gevo had a negative net margin of 172.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of GEVO stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $0.99. 12,521,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,010,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. Gevo has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.76.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

