Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.12 Million

Brokerages forecast that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will announce $89.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.12 million and the highest is $92.96 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $93.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $424.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.91 million to $450.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $458.03 million, with estimates ranging from $387.98 million to $541.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Golar LNG.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLNG. DNB Markets raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,823. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 890.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

