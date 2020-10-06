Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.12 Million

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will announce $89.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.12 million and the highest is $92.96 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $93.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $424.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.91 million to $450.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $458.03 million, with estimates ranging from $387.98 million to $541.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Golar LNG.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLNG. DNB Markets raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,823. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 890.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.