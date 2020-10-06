Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $963.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) to report sales of $963.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $988.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $919.93 million. Insperity posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 741.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $243,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 79,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $5,498,764.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,408 shares in the company, valued at $49,544,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,673 shares of company stock worth $6,063,268 over the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3,076.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 22,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.38. The stock had a trading volume of 126,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,042. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.