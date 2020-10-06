Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to announce ($3.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.25) and the lowest is ($4.34). Vail Resorts posted earnings of ($2.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to $3.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.11.

MTN traded up $5.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.43. 292,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,757. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.88 and a beta of 1.23. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $255.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $224,976.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total value of $161,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445 shares in the company, valued at $328,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,478 shares of company stock worth $3,501,418 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,978,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,842,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,679,000 after acquiring an additional 376,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,548,000 after acquiring an additional 49,642 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

