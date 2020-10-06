Zacks: Analysts Expect Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Arlo Technologies posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $66.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.83 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 567,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,768. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

