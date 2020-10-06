Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.59 Billion

Brokerages expect that Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) will report sales of $20.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.79 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $22.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $86.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.50 billion to $87.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $85.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $83.53 billion to $87.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.61.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 16,424,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Insiders have acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $64,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,929,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,607,445. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $213.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

