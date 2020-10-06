Zacks: Analysts Expect CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) will announce sales of $464.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $459.30 million and the highest is $471.30 million. CDK Global reported sales of $494.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDK. BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $55,402.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at $293,543.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,982 shares of company stock valued at $88,757 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDK. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in CDK Global by 3,491.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 229,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 19.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 226,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $44.28. 836,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,044. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.36. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

