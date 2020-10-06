Zacks: Analysts Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will post sales of $49.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.50 million to $50.14 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $27.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $180.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.50 million to $183.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $244.29 million, with estimates ranging from $236.11 million to $252.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FVRR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Accel London III Associates L.P. lifted its position in Fiverr International by 569.0% during the first quarter. Accel London III Associates L.P. now owns 20,412,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,780,000 after buying an additional 17,361,226 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Fiverr International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 131,270 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth about $5,777,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,036,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth about $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiverr International stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.57. 23,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $158.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -232.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.