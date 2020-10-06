Zacks: Analysts Expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. Forrester Research reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Forrester Research.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.64. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.62 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Forrester Research from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.69. 25,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $636.51 million, a PE ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 3,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $105,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,360.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 3,006 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,103 shares in the company, valued at $723,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 9.0% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 792,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after buying an additional 65,146 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,271,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,162,000 after purchasing an additional 39,244 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 298.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 21,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.