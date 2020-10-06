Zacks: Analysts Expect ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $575.24 Million

Analysts expect ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) to announce sales of $575.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $571.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $577.30 million. ITT reported sales of $711.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $514.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.49 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in ITT by 21.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,779,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ITT by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,393,000 after purchasing an additional 61,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ITT by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,061,000 after purchasing an additional 32,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ITT by 37.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,511,000 after purchasing an additional 275,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ITT by 45.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 918,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,679,000 after purchasing an additional 288,291 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITT traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,917. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average of $55.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

