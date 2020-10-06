Zacks: Analysts Expect Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) will report $5.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Mcdonald’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.15 billion and the highest is $5.35 billion. Mcdonald’s posted sales of $5.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will report full year sales of $19.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.70 billion to $19.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.37 billion to $22.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mcdonald’s.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.12.

NYSE:MCD traded up $3.40 on Wednesday, reaching $226.07. 2,899,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143,704. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.01. The firm has a market cap of $168.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $226.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

