Zacks: Analysts Expect Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.25 Million

Brokerages expect Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report sales of $25.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Napco Security Technologies reported sales of $26.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year sales of $113.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.30 million to $115.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $123.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.28). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSSC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 290.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 111.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSSC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.81. 75,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

