Zacks: Analysts Expect NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Announce $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) will post $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.14. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings per share of $2.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $8.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.00. 2,269,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,493. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,885.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $84,165,000 after buying an additional 157,778 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $1,118,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 84.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

