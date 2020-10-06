Zacks: Analysts Expect Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $221.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) to announce $221.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.76 million and the highest is $225.30 million. Redfin reported sales of $238.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $848.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $813.70 million to $878.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.78 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RDFN shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.18.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.56. 792,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.21. Redfin has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $55.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -73.37 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $645,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,353.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $844,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,790,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,556,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,630 shares of company stock valued at $15,178,414. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at $664,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 24.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 13.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 70,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 228.3% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 142,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 99,130 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.