Zacks: Analysts Expect SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). SilverCrest Metals reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SilverCrest Metals.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts have commented on SILV shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SilverCrest Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 70.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 236.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SILV traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.22. 711,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,054. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

