Zacks: Analysts Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.17 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) will report sales of $52.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.23 million and the lowest is $44.85 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $25.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $208.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.04 million to $234.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $320.88 million, with estimates ranging from $276.00 million to $401.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

Shares of RARE traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.25. 318,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.23. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $91.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.17.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,879.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,109.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $240,058.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,136 shares of company stock valued at $12,314,588 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,074,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $674,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,992,000 after buying an additional 103,472 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,317,000 after buying an additional 31,693 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

