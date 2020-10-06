Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) will post sales of $8.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.20 million and the lowest is $6.84 million. Aquestive Therapeutics posted sales of $12.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $45.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.67 million to $48.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $58.27 million, with estimates ranging from $40.04 million to $76.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 91.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 60.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 652,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,303. The company has a market capitalization of $162.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 3.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

