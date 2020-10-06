Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.16). Aurora Cannabis reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Shares of ACB stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,915,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,897. The stock has a market cap of $533.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.79. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth about $768,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 60.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 55.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 445,445 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 70.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,273,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 572,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

