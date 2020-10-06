Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.09 Million

Brokerages expect Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) to announce $47.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.46 million to $47.96 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $57.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $233.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $196.84 million to $259.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $322.45 million, with estimates ranging from $264.48 million to $393.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.03.

NYSE:ACB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.62. 6,915,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,893,897. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $533.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 36.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 111.4% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 46,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

