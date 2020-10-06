Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:BIOL traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,704. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIOLASE stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BIOLASE at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

