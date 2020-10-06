Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.83 Million

Brokerages predict that Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) will report sales of $173.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blucora’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $173.65 million and the highest is $174.00 million. Blucora reported sales of $149.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blucora will report full-year sales of $741.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.13 million to $742.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $815.41 million, with estimates ranging from $789.90 million to $840.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 43.01%. Blucora’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ BCOR traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,816. The company has a market capitalization of $483.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Blucora has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,401.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher William Walters purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 18,025 shares of company stock worth $200,469. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Blucora by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

