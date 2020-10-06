Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) to post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECOM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

NYSE:ECOM traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,421. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $432.00 million, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 10,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $158,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $1,270,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,216 shares of company stock worth $4,734,732 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 29.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 45.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 110.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

