Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.87 Million

Analysts expect DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) to report sales of $77.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.74 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions reported sales of $71.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full year sales of $281.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.86 million to $286.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $318.17 million, with estimates ranging from $311.33 million to $325.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DASAN Zhone Solutions.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $70.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 8.67%.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. DASAN Zhone Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,456,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 113,719 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 29,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,395. The stock has a market cap of $212.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.30. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

