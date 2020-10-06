Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) will announce $135.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.11 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $164.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $549.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $547.30 million to $552.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $595.51 million, with estimates ranging from $585.02 million to $606.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $121.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.37 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRGI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.95. 156,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,622. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a market cap of $232.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 79,327 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 46.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

