Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Brokerages predict that Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Freshpet posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on FRPT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Freshpet from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Freshpet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.62.

Shares of FRPT traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.23. 298,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.33. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,162.42 and a beta of 0.71. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $117.25.

In related news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,344,910.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $2,115,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,815,746.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,510. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Freshpet by 533.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 27,347 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Freshpet by 102.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Freshpet by 16.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 31.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.