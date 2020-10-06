Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) will report $84.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.20 million and the lowest is $80.98 million. Freshpet reported sales of $65.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $321.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.81 million to $325.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $406.91 million, with estimates ranging from $402.06 million to $422.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.62.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded up $3.40 on Wednesday, hitting $116.23. The stock had a trading volume of 298,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,790. Freshpet has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,162.42 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.33.

In other Freshpet news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $2,115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,815,746.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $610,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,510 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 1,145.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 692,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,253,000 after purchasing an additional 163,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 193,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 94,391 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

