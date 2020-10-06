Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) will post sales of $38.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.50 million. GenMark Diagnostics posted sales of $20.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 86.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $164.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $165.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $181.32 million, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $186.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GenMark Diagnostics.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%.

GNMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.75. 906,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,044. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 2.89. GenMark Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In related news, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 41,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $569,328.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,104.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $71,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,399.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,556 shares of company stock worth $3,778,307. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.