Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Geron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Geron posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Geron.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Geron had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 19,251.64%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.68.

In other Geron news, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell purchased 17,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $30,172.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 1,483.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.99. 3,360,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,808. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Geron (GERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.