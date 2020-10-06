Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.05 Million

Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) to report sales of $65.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.90 million to $65.20 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $45.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $234.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.70 million to $236.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $211.75 million, with estimates ranging from $196.20 million to $227.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million.

HONE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of HONE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.62. 156,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,972. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $503.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 51.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 22.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 322,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 58,838 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 327.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 193,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 61,252 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

