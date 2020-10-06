Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.29 Million

Equities analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will announce sales of $53.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.70 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $68.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $228.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.52 million to $230.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $236.81 million, with estimates ranging from $223.85 million to $255.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.94 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%.

III has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Information Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 34,373 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. 48.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ III traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,321. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.37 million, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $3.76.

Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

