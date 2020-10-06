Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) will report $5.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.67 billion. NextEra Energy posted sales of $5.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $20.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.48 billion to $20.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.72 billion to $21.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.06.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $49,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,331 shares of company stock worth $14,782,720. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,677,000 after buying an additional 2,936,392 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,417,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,263,000 after acquiring an additional 512,077 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,606,000 after buying an additional 448,004 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2,736.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 416,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,307,000 after buying an additional 402,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $6.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.91. 1,603,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $299.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.31 and its 200 day moving average is $255.16.

Shares of NextEra Energy are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

