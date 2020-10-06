Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Brokerages expect Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.11). Phreesia posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on PHR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Phreesia from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,477 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $138,652.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $189,744.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,597 shares of company stock worth $2,592,545. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Phreesia by 76.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 1,618.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 176.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Phreesia by 187.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PHR stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $32.05. 10,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,923. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.64 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33. Phreesia has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.