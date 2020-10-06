Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.87 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will report $4.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.64 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $5.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $19.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.09 billion to $19.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.59 billion to $21.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Argus increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.04.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $4.97 on Wednesday, hitting $201.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,254,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $205.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.04 and a 200-day moving average of $170.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,276 shares of company stock worth $2,304,942 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $913,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478,627 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,302,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,794 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,898,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $431,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after buying an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

