Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.51 Million

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) to post $112.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the lowest is $110.69 million. Cyberark Software reported sales of $108.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full year sales of $462.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $446.87 million to $476.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $540.27 million, with estimates ranging from $515.00 million to $577.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cyberark Software.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.24 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

CYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Cyberark Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 923.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,001,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,689,000 after purchasing an additional 903,674 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,346,000 after purchasing an additional 658,114 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,499,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 998,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,464,000 after purchasing an additional 318,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,201,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,800,000 after purchasing an additional 279,327 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cyberark Software stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.13. 459,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.19. Cyberark Software has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $144.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

