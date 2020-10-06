Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $676.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report sales of $676.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $437.78 million to $831.80 million. First Solar posted sales of $546.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. BofA Securities upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Solar from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $41,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,711.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,730,092 shares of company stock worth $598,401,598. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,277 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 7,188 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,292 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $4.26 on Wednesday, hitting $71.50. 2,346,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,061. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 76.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. First Solar has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $81.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

