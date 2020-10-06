Zacks: Brokerages Expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Forward Air reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $281.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.98 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.23%.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 197,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.17. Forward Air has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $72.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $319,905.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,394.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $286,429.68. Insiders have sold 14,660 shares of company stock worth $844,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 2,230.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the second quarter worth $52,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Forward Air by 41.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Forward Air by 117.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.