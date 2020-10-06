Zacks: Brokerages Expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to post $29.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.50 million and the lowest is $15.40 million. IMAX posted sales of $86.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year sales of $137.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $156.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $323.76 million, with estimates ranging from $260.80 million to $357.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of IMAX by 1,320.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,182,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 1,099,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IMAX by 379.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 586,181 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in IMAX by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 487,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 327,799 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in IMAX by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,039,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after purchasing an additional 324,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,889,000. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 15,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,161. IMAX has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $650.96 million, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

