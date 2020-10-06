Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) will report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.41). Ovid Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OVID shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.04.

NASDAQ:OVID remained flat at $$6.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,551. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin purchased 8,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $49,569.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,792,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,828,375.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

